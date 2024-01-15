OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Many schools across the area and other businesses are closing because of the winter storm.

A

Agra Senior Citizen Center

Agra Business

Closed Today Through Tuesday

Alert Driving School NW

Oklahoma City Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Alert Driving School SW

OKLAHOMA CITY Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Aline-Cleo Public Schools

Aline Schools

Campus Closed-Virtual Learning Only Today

American Banjo Museum

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today Through Tuesday

American Legion Post 88-Norman

Purcell Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

American Truck Training

Oklahoma City Business

Classes Canceled-Offices Open Today

Antioch Institutional Baptist Church

Business

Bible Study-Relig. Class Canceled Wednesday

B

Bluejacket Public Schools

Bluejacket Schools

Closed Tuesday

Bonnie's Helping Hands

Business

Food Pantry Closed Today

BritVil Food Pantry

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Britton Christian Church

Oklahoma City Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

C

Caddo Public Schools

Caddo Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Central Tech Center-Drumright

Drumright Schools

Closed Today

Central Tech Center-Sapulpa

Sapulpa Schools

Closed Today

Chandler Senior Citizen Center

Business

Closed Today

Changes Outpatient at Oakwood Springs

Oklahoma City Business

No Bus Service Today

Christ the King Catholic Church

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Church of the Savior-OKC

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Church of the Servant

Oklahoma City Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Cimarron Public Schools

Lahoma Schools

Campus Closed-Virtual Learning Only Today

Comanche Public Schools

Comanche Schools

Closed Today

Cordell Public Schools

Cordell Schools

Closed Today

Cornerstone UMC

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Council Road Baptist

Bethany Business

Open at 10:00 AM Today

Countryside Baptist-Newalla

Newalla Business

Events or Activities Canceled Tuesday

Cowboy Driving-Enid

Enid Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Cowboy Driving-Guthrie

Guthrie Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today Through Tuesday

Cowboy Driving-Perry

Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Cowboy Driving-Ponca City

Stillwater Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Cowboy Driving-Stillwater

Stillwater Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Cowboy Driving-Woodward

Stillwater Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Cowboy Driving-Yukon

Stillwater Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

D

Dale Rogers Training Center

Oklahoma City Schools

Campus Closed-Staff Work Remotely Today

Davenport Public Schools

Davenport Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Tuesday

Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools

Lamont Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Today

E

Eastern Okla. State College

Wilburton Schools

Closed Tuesday

Edmond Citylink Transit

Edmond Business

Open at 10:15 AM Today

Edmond Fine Arts

Edmond Schools

Closing at 3:00 PM Today

El Reno Mobile Meals

El Reno Business

No Meal Service Today Through Tuesday

Elite Trailer

Business

Closed Today

Erick Public Schools

Erick Schools

Open-Buses are running 1 hour late Tuesday

F

First Baptist CareforOKC

Business

Food Pantry Closed Today

First Baptist-Bethany

Bethany Business

Food Pantry Closed Today

First Baptist-Enid

Enid Business

Offices Closed Today

First Baptist-Newalla

Newalla Business

Offices Closed Today

First Baptist-OKC

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

First Baptist-Piedmont

Piedmont Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

First Christian-Moore

Moore Business

Services Canceled Today

First United Methodist-Pauls Valley

Pauls Valley Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Fort Supply Public Schools

Fort Supply Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Today

Full Circle Adult Day Ctr.

Norman Business

Closed Today

G

Gujarati Samaj of Oklahoma

Moore Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

H

HOPE Ctr. HOPE Ctr. Clinic of Edmond

Edmond Business

Closed Today

Hilltop Baptist-Norman

Norman Business

Food Pantry Closed Today

Hope Connection Church

Oklahoma City Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Hupfeld Acad. at Western Village

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Tuesday

I

Infant Crisis Services

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Infant Crisis Services BabyMobile

Business

Closed Today

Integrated Brain Health

Oklahoma City Business

Delayed Reporting: Report by 10:00 AM Today

J

JB's Hair Design and Barber College

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed Today

K

Kingfisher Meals on Wheels

Kingfisher Business

Closed Today

Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools

Kremlin Schools

Campus Closed-Virtual Learning Only Today

L

Langston University-Main Campus

Langston, OK Schools

Closed Tuesday

Langston University-OKC

Langston, OK Schools

Closed Tuesday

Laverne Public Schools

Laverne Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Life Christian Academy

Choctaw Schools

Closed Tuesday

Lomega Public Schools

Omega Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Lutheran Church of Our Savior

Bethany Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today Through Tuesday

M

Macomb Senior Center

MACOMB Business

No Meal Service Today Through Tuesday

McLoud Public Schools

McLoud Schools

Campus Closed-Virtual Learning Only Today

Meals on Wheels-OKC

Oklahoma City Business

Mobile Meals Canceled Today

MedNoc Training College

Schools

Campus Closed-Virtual Learning Only Today

Messiah Lutheran School

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed Today

Metro Tech

Oklahoma City Schools

All Campuses Closed Tuesday

Metropolitan Bible Church

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Mid-Del Food Pantry

Midwest City Business

Closed Today

Midwest City Senior Center

Midwest City Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Millwood Public Schools

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed Tuesday

Mooreland Public Schools

Mooreland Schools

Closed Today

Mulhall-Orlando Public Schools

Mulhall Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

N

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY Business

Closed Today

Navajo Public Schools

Altus Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Tuesday

New Lima Public Schools

New Lima Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Tuesday

Northern Ok. College-Stillwater

Stillwater Schools

Closed Tuesday

O

OK Pediatric Therapy Center-All Locations

Yukon Business

Open at 8:30 AM Today

OKC Municipal Court

Oklahoma City Business

Court Sessions Canceled Tuesday

OSU Inst. of Technology

Okmulgee Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Tuesday

Oklahoma City Community College

Oklahoma City Schools

Campus Closed-Staff Work Remotely Tuesday

Oklahoma City University

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Tuesday

Oklahoma City Zoo

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

Oklahoma CIty Business

Closed Today

Oklahoma History Center

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Oklahoma State University-Stillwater

Stillwater Schools

Closed Tuesday

P

Penney Wise Wealth Advisors

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

People's Church-All Locations

Oklahoma City Business

Online Service Only Today

Perry Public Schools

Perry Schools

Closed Today

Positive Changes-OKC

Oklahoma City Business

Open at 9:00 AM Today

Project 66 Food Pantry

Edmond Business

Food Pantry Closed Today

Project HEART-Chandler

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Cushing

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Maud

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Meeker

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Pawnee

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Prague

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Shawnee

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Stillwater

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Stroud

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Project HEART-Tecumseh

Shawnee Business

Closed Today

Putnam City Christian Church

Warr Acres Business

Closed Today

Q

Quail Springs Baptist

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

R

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Ringwood Public Schools

Ringwood Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Rose State College

Midwest City Schools

Closed-Activities Canceled Tuesday

S

Seminole Public Schools

Seminole Schools

Closed Tuesday

Sharon-Mutual Public Schools

Mutual Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Today

Sparks Nutrition Site

Sparks Business

Closed Today

Special Care

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed Today

St. John Bosco Institute

Edmond Schools

Closed Today

St. Joseph Catholic School

Schools

Closed Today

St. Paul's Community School

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed Tuesday

Sterling Public Schools

Sterling Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Today

Stillwater Mobile Meals

Stillwater Business

Closed Today

T

The Academy of Seminole

Seminole Schools

Campus Closed-Virtual Learning Only Tuesday

Timberlake Public Schools

Helena Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Today

U

University of Central Oklahoma

Edmond Schools

Closed Tuesday

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus

Oklahoma City Schools

Closed Tuesday

W

Waterloo Road Baptist

Edmond Business

Closed-Activities Canceled Today

Waynoka Public Schools

Waynoka Schools

Closed Today

Wellston Senior Center

Business

Closed Today Through Tuesday

Willow Pregnancy Support

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Woodward Public Schools

Woodward Schools

Virtual-Remote Learning Tuesday

WovenLife

Oklahoma City Business

Closed Today

Wynnewood Church of Christ

Wynnewood Business

PM Events and Activities Canceled Sunday

Y

Yale Public Schools

Yale Schools

Campus Closed-Virtual Learning Only Today

Yukon Beauty College

Yukon Schools

Closed Today

