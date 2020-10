Closings and delays: Several school districts cancel class due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several school districts across the state have canceled classes due to a blast of winter weather.

The current closings list is as follows:

Alva Public Schools – Closed Today

Arapaho-Butler Public Schools- Closed Today

Arnett Public Schools – Closed Today

Blaine County Courthouse- Closed Today

Buffalo Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Burlington Public Schools -Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Burns Flat- Dill Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Canute Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Cherokee Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Clinton Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Cordell Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Corn Bible Academy – Closed Today

Cornerstone UMC – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Countryside Baptist- Newalla- Mobile Meals Canceled Today

Deer Creek- Lamont Public Schools- Closed Today

Delaware Nation- Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Elk City Schools – Online Service Only Today

Erick Public Schools – Closed Today

Fairview Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Fargo-Gage Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

First Baptist Church- Elk City – Open at 10 a.m.

Fort Supply Public Schools – Closed Today

Freedom Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Frontier Public Schools – Closed Today through Tuesday

Garber Public Schools- Closed Today

Guymon Public Schools – Closed Today

Hammon Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

High Plains Tech- Woodward- Day Classes Canceled Today

Hooker Public Schools – Closed Today

Hydro-Eakly Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Kaw Nation Offices- Closed Today

Laverne Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Leedey Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Lookeba Sickles Schools – Closed Today

Medford Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Merritt Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Mooreland Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Northwest Tech Center- Alva Campus- Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Northwest Tech Center- Fairview- Closed Today

Northwestern OSU- Closed Today

OTOE-Missouri Tribal Office- Ponca City- Open at 10 a.m.

Okeene Public Schools – Closed Today

Otoe- Missouria Head Start- Closed Today

Perry Public Schools – Closed Today

Red Rock BHS- Kingfisher- Closed Today

Red Rock BHS- Altus- Closed Today

Red Rock BHS- Clinton- Closed Today

Red Rock BHS- Elk City- Closed Today

Red Rock BHS- Hobart- Closed Today

Red Rock BHS- Watonga- Closed Today

Ringwood Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

SWOSU – Sayre – Closed Today

SWOSU- Weatherford- Closed Today

Sayre Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Seiling Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Sentinel Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Shattuck Public Schools – Closed Today

Sweetwater Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Thomas- Fay-Custer Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Timberlake Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Vance Air Force Base- Only Mission Essential Report at 7 a.m.

Vici Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Waynoka Public Schools – Closed Today/ Activities Canceled

Weatherford Public Schools – Virtual/ Remote Learning Today

Weatherford Food and Resource Ctr. – Closed Today

Western Oklahoma Christian- All Campuses – Closed Today

Western Tech- Elk City – Closed Today

Western Tech- Hobart- Closed Today

Western Technology- Burns Flat- Closed Today

Western Technology- Sayre- Closed Today

Western Technology- Weatherford – Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition – Billings- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Blackwell- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Garber- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Helena- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Kingfisher- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Meadows Point Enid- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Newkirk- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Office- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Perry- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Ringwood- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Tonkawa- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Watonga- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Waukomis- Closed Today

Wheatheart Nutrition- Jet- Closed Today

Woodward Public Schools – Closed Today

Woodward Christian Academy- Closed Today

Zion Lutheran- Fairmont- Classes Canceled Today.

Check with your local district for additional closures.

