OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.

Some of the districts that have canceled in-person classes for Tuesday, Jan. 24 include:

El Reno Public Schools

Metro Tech

Millwood Public Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Oklahoma City Community College

Rose State College

University of Central Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma.

Some of the districts have closed entirely, while others opted for online learning on Tuesday.

