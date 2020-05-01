Closure of I-235 begins Friday as businesses reopen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more residents will be leaving their homes, drivers can expect another full closure of I-235 planned for this weekend.

“I’m new here and it’s hard for me to navigate different ways to get where I’m going,” said Sherona Cato.

This weekend, the interstate will be closed from N.W. 36th to N.W. 63rd.

It starts 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and will open back up Monday, May 4 at 6 a.m.

Crews will be working to fill in the flyover that goes across I-235.

“They can also then begin to do pavement work on the bridge and really finish the flyover across I-235,” said Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesperson Terri Angier.

Usually, over 100,000 drivers use this stretch of road daily. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has kept a lot of people indoors, the numbers have decreased by about 30%.

“Downtown, there would be big events on a weekend that we would normally be concerned about such as a Thunder game, the Arts Festival. There’s not a time sensitive event downtown that people have to get to,” said Angier.

In addition to filling in the gap in the flyover, crews will be working on pavement.

ODOT officials are reminding drivers to be on the lookout for any route shifts.

“That’s why you see the very frequent shifts back and forth so that the contractors can share the road and work on one way at a time, allowing drivers to use the other lanes,” said Angier.

They’ve got three more closures planned, but might not need them depending on how much work gets done.

Crews are on schedule to finish the project by summer of 2021.

Drivers are eager for this project to be complete.

“I’m ready. It’s been under construction for a long time so I’m ready for it to be over,” said Eleazar Davila.

If you are hitting the road this weekend, ODOT officials suggest you take different routes like I-35, Lake Hefner Parkway, or Lincoln Blvd.

You can download the ODOT app to track traffic patterns and for updated information.