Coach sentenced for having sexual relationship with underage girl

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma coach has been sentenced for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Joseph Martinez was found guilty of six counts of second-degree rape, two counts of forcible oral sodomy and one count of manufacturing child pornography.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to five years in prison and 25 years suspended.

Capt. Adam Flowers, with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, didn’t work the case but specializes in sex crimes against minors.

“For second-degree rape, it’s generally we see that with people that aren’t eligible to make the consent. Or a student and teacher is usually second-degree rape,” he said.

Oklahoma’s age of consent is 16.

“Even if the person is 16 and the adult is a teacher, a police officer that the person’s under arrest, a prisoner, they have custody over them, it’s still considered rape,” Flowers said.

Martinez was a coach with the Oklahoma Kids Wrestling Association.

According to police, the victim’s father found a second cell phone in his daughter’s bedroom with explicit messages, photos, and videos between the girl and Martinez.

Flowers says it’s important for parents to be vigilant about what’s on their children’s phones.

“Parents need to look at the phones, it’s not diaries and journals anymore, everything that’s going on in your child’s life is right there in that handheld device,” he said.

Justin Lowe, Martinez’s attorney, says it was a difficult case.

“You’re dealing with consensual sex, but it’s of someone of 15 and three-quarters,” he said. “We were hopeful the judge would just take the 17 months [Martinez had] already completed and then suspend the balance from there.”

Brian Putnam, the attorney for Martinez’s ex-wife, says she’s relieved there’s closure, but feels the sentence was a bit lenient considering Martinez was also convicted of rape in 2012.

“I have represented Ms. Martinez, his ex-wife, and another lady who also has a child with Mr. Martinez in a paternity case, and I can assure you that both of them are not happy that he has done what he’s done. But knowing that they have children with him, they do hope that he has learned his lesson and that he will take very, very seriously the time that he has in these next few years to reflect on not only what he’s done, but what he’s going to do when he gets out to become a better person and a better father for his children,” Putnam said.