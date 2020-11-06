Coalition forms to push for statewide mask requirement in Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma education leaders and health experts are pushing for a statewide mask requirement for all schools, creating the “Masks Are Saving Kids” Coalition.

The movement comes months after the Oklahoma State Board of Education failed to pass the measure this summer.

The coalition includes the State Medical Association, Oklahoma Education Association and the Institute for Child Advocacy.

“I would argue all day long with anyone that if they care for children in Oklahoma, wear a stinkin’ mask!” said Chris Brewster, Superintendent of Santa Fe South Public Schools.

Education leaders, medical professionals, child advocates, and even the president of the state’s PTA made a passionate plea Thursday morning for Oklahoma schools to require masks.

“It’s a matter truly, and this is not an exaggeration, of life and death,” said Dr. Dwight Sublett, President of the Oklahoma Chapter of the American Society of Pediatrics.

The coalition is concerned for teachers along with parents and grandparents whom kids come home to daily.

“Oklahoma ranks 9th in the nation for grandparents raising grandkids, a category we could all agree is most at risk,” said Joe Dorman, with the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy. “We must do better as a state.”

In July, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 against a statewide mask requirement, suggesting the use of them instead.

Those voting against the measure said it was best to trust the decision-making of local school boards as COVID-19 numbers change.

At that time, the state had reported 477 COVID-19 deaths.

Now, 1,413 Oklahomans have died of the virus with 21 of those deaths reported Thursday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Education Association say some of those we’ve lost this year were teachers and they must be protected.

“School is happening every day because Oklahoma teachers will move mountains to give our kids what they need,” said Alicia Priest, President of the Oklahoma Education Association.

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy says 20% of the state’s schools do not have mask requirements.

“I think one of the conversations that’s been pretty prominent around masks is people should exercise free will and common sense,” said Cecilia Robinson-Woods, Superintendent of Millwood Public Schools. “Those are all great things when we’re choosing what kind of soda we should drink but when we’re talking public health and safety I feel like we should rely on science, we should rely on doctors.”

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has been and continues to be a vocal supporter for a statewide mask requirement in schools.

The Oklahoma institute for Child Advocacy had bought billboards and started a Change.org petition advocating for it.

