‘Cocktails to Go Act’ becomes law for 1 year in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill that allows Oklahomans to purchase cocktails to-go.

House Bill 2122, also known as the Cocktails to Go Act, allows establishments holding a caterer’s or mixed beverage license to sell single-serve wine and cocktails to-go if they are in a sealed, tamper-proof container.

Stitt signed the bill on Friday.

The bill states that the act will be repealed one year after going into effect.

The objective of the new law is to help local restaurants recover from financial losses caused by shutdowns and business decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new trend of taking out meals from local restaurants, and I believe this service will be popular long after COVID-19 subsides,” Sen. Bill Coleman said. “Last year, we allowed restaurants to sell bottled wine and beer to-go, and this service was widely popular. It only makes sense to expand to-go service to include single-serve glasses of wine and cocktails. This will provide yet another form of income for restauranteurs across the state as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

Any business employee who makes an alcohol delivery for the business must be at least 21 years old, and the employee must be able to verify the age of the customer as well.

The beverage must be placed in the trunk of the vehicle if delivered or picked up, or in the rear compartment of the car or truck if no trunk is available.

Third party deliveries of cocktails, like through Grub Hub or Postmates, are prohibited.

The new law also restricts entities that have a license to manufacture liquor or other alcoholic beverages from selling cocktails to-go.