Cocktails to-go measure to go into effect this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that allows Oklahomans to purchase cocktails to-go will go into effect later this week.

House Bill 2122, also known as the Cocktails to Go Act, goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The measure allows establishments holding a caterer’s or mixed beverage license to sell single-serve wine and cocktails to-go if they are in a sealed, tamper-proof container.

The beverage must be placed in the trunk of the vehicle if delivered or picked up, or in the rear compartment of the car or truck if no trunk is available.

Third party deliveries of cocktails, like through Grub Hub or Postmates, are prohibited.

Any business employee who makes an alcohol delivery for the business must be at least 21 years old, and the employee must be able to verify the age of the customer as well.

The new law also restricts entities that have a license to manufacture liquor or other alcoholic beverages from selling cocktails to-go.