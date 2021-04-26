Cody Johnson coming to Chesapeake Energy Arena in June

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chesapeake Energy Arena is preparing to welcome a country music star back to the stage.

Cody Johnson will be heading to the arena on Friday, June 25.

Officials say it will mark the arena’s first concert back since the COVID-19 shutdown in March of 2020.

Authorities say seating capacity will be reduced and tickets will be sold in physically distanced ‘pod’ groups. As an additional precaution, face masks are currently required and guests are always encouraged to practice proper hand hygiene at the venue.

Tickets to the June show go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.