Coffee shop that employs people with disabilities to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit business that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is planning to open its third location.

Not Your Average Joe coffee shop is partnering with Homeland to expand its mission into northern Oklahoma City.

“We created our own word recently, ‘accept-tional,’ which means to include people of all abilities,” Executive Director Tim Herbel said. “Our society teaches that to be exceptional, you have to be exclusive. We believe, however, that to be exceptional, you have to be inclusive. Be accept-ional to be exceptional.”

The grand opening of their first Homeland location is set for Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at 9225 May Ave.

In addition to coffee, Not Your Average Joe will be selling homemade ice cream, smoothies, frappes, refreshers and grab and go items.

To celebrate the grand opening, NYAJ will be offering $1 off all ice cream and blended drinks this weekend.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, less than 20% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities were employed.