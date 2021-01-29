Cold case detective takes stand in case against alleged killer of 94-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The cold case detective who identified and arrested the alleged killer of a 94-year-old woman was on the stand all day in the fourth day of testimony against Robert Hashagen.

Hashagen is accused in the 2013 murder of Evelyn Goodall, his neighbor on and off for several years.

On Friday, Mike Burke, the cold case detective in Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office, took the stand.

He said he narrowed his focus on Hashagen as a suspect after learning more about his past, including his alleged violent past with his former romantic partners, and his experience as a police officer.

Evelyn Goodall was allegedly beaten to death by Robert Hashagen

He also discovered that the commercial-grade duct tape used to tie up Goodall, the same tape that tore the skin off of her body, is not readily available in just any store.

It was, however, used by one of Hashagen’s past employers.

But even after Hashagen was arrested and Burke told him they had DNA evidence placing him at the scene of her attacks, Hashagen adamantly denied the crimes.

His attorneys also argued that neither Burke, nor the initial detectives completed an investigation of the scene.