Cold temps don’t stop florists from warming hearts on Valentine’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and, as you can imagine, it's the busiest day of the year for florists.

Have you ever wondered, though, what goes into making sure every arrangement is perfect and arrives on time?

This year was a good one for florists. The holiday fell on a Friday, but the temperatures made it tricky.

KFOR visited locally-owned Capitol Hill Florist for a behind-the-scenes look.

With hundreds of arrangements going out all across the Oklahoma City metro, every detail must be perfect.

It's a labor of love making sure everyone has a wonderful Valentine's Day.

"We triple or quadruple our staff," said owner Kent Whitnah. "We've got fourth and fifth generation family that come in and work."

"We all kind of just go through it. As soon as we can start driving, we start delivering," said Chet Whitnah, Kent's son.

It's the busiest day of the year for the crew at Capitol Hill Florist, who worked until late Thursday night and started again early Friday morning.

Three-hundred and fifty arrangements went out the day before Valentine's Day, and about 400 are heading out on the big day.

It's a holiday that got off to a cold start this year with temperatures well below freezing.

Staff started loading flowers into delivery vans at 6:30 a.m., about an hour later than normal. They said they had to work hard to make sure flowers don't experience temps below 32 degrees - as frozen flowers have a harder time warming hearts.

"We've been really lucky with weather for Valentine's Day over the last 10 years. So, this cold snap is a little bit different, and we have to deal with it," Kent Whitnah said.

The key to a loved one's heart is different from person to person.

"Red roses, especially, are the message of love, and so we send more red roses than anything, but we're sending a lot of lilies and more tulips this year," Patty Wiggins said.

Patty is in charge of finding the recipes for each unique arrangement.

"Designing is the fun part in that there's lots of options to pick from in the way of sunflowers or hydrangeas or roses or lilies," she said.

"Send flowers," Kent Whitnah said. "It's the message of love."

The second biggest day of the year for florists is typically Mother's Day.