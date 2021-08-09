Cole encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, a congressman from Oklahoma is encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, around 1.6 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, that is less than 50% of the population.

As the delta variant causes cases to surge, Congressman Tom Cole wrote a piece in the Norman Transcript, encouraging vaccination.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been climbing across the state, but vaccines are readily available to Oklahomans who still need a shot.

Cole says that Americans should not be concerned about the safety of the vaccines, adding that they were developed under President Trump.

“Remember, Operation Warp Speed, initiated by the Trump administration, allowed the United States to partner with talented researchers in private pharmaceutical companies to scale up development and deploy safe and effective vaccines, free to every American over age 12, in a matter of months by bypassing bureaucratic red tape that typically keeps medicines waiting for years for review. By no means was this accelerated and record-time turnaround a result of cutting corners or ignoring existing safety standards required by statute,” Cole wrote.

Now, Pfizer and Moderna are seeking full FDA approval for the vaccines, and are showing even more evidence of their safety and effectiveness.

“Regrettably, however, even while these vaccines were under rapid development last year, some began spreading misinformation and causing public doubt about their efficacy and safety. The unfortunate result of this misinformation is that millions of Americans remain unprotected from a disease that is now within our collective power to stop,” Cole wrote. “Throughout history, vaccines have played a vital role in ridding our world of dangerous and deadly diseases and viruses, such as smallpox and polio. When more people choose to get vaccinated, they not only protect themselves, but also at-risk individuals, including our own families, friends and loved ones.”

Cole says he has already been vaccinated, and encourages everyone to do the same. If you have questions about the vaccine, you are encouraged to reach out to your healthcare provider.