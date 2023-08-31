OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With football season right around the corner, the Oklahoma Historical Society shared some throwback photos of two beloved college football teams.
Head Coach of the Oklahoma State University Cowboys Mike Gundy once played football for Midwest City High School and was a quarterback for OSU, according to OHS.
OHS added that University of Oklahoma’s Head football coach, Brent Venables, played for Kansas State in the 1990s.
Oklahoma Historical Society also shared some old pictures of past coaches and players for both OSU and OU.
OHS even has photos of Sooner football all the way back to 1929.
To learn more about the Oklahoma Historical Society, visit okhistory.org.