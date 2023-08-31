OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With football season right around the corner, the Oklahoma Historical Society shared some throwback photos of two beloved college football teams.

Head Coach of the Oklahoma State University Cowboys Mike Gundy once played football for Midwest City High School and was a quarterback for OSU, according to OHS.

Mike Gundy Midwest City High School, 1984. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Chris Smith and Mike Gundy OSU football, 1986. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Mike Gundy OSU football. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Mike Gundy OSU football, 1986. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OHS added that University of Oklahoma’s Head football coach, Brent Venables, played for Kansas State in the 1990s.

Brent Venables Kansas State, 1992. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma Historical Society also shared some old pictures of past coaches and players for both OSU and OU.

OSU coach Pat Jones, 1984. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OSU football, 1992. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OSU football, 1982. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Abby Daigle OSU, 1975. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OSU football, 1988. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OHS even has photos of Sooner football all the way back to 1929.

OU coach Bud Wilkinson, 1955. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OU coaches, 1958. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OU football, 1929. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

Freddie Nixon OU, 1978. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

OU football, 1993. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

To learn more about the Oklahoma Historical Society, visit okhistory.org.