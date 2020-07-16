College student diagnosed with COVID-19 urges young people to take virus seriously

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 19-year-old who got COVID-19 says she wants to remind people that anyone can get the virus, not just the older population.

Laura Nichols never thought she’d get sick with COVID-19.

She has no pre-existing health conditions and wore masks regularly.

“You kind of hear, ‘It’s an old person thing, it’s something that only affects the older generation,'” she said.

She started getting symptoms like sneezing and coughing.

“I kind of just blew it off as allergies,” she said.

On day six of symptoms, Nichols says things took a turn for the worse.

She had trouble breathing, and she had a 102 degree fever.

“It hit me so hard, I kind of thought that it was something else. Because all I heard was that people my age were asymptomatic, and you wouldn’t even really notice. But it turned into this thing that was a lot scarier than that,” she said.

At that point, she decided to get tested, and the results came back positive.

Doctors told her she had pneumonia too, most likely caused by COVID-19.

“It was really hard to breathe. Because my nose was stuffy, so I couldn’t breathe out of my nose but whenever I breathed out of my mouth, it hurt my lungs,” she said. “I literally just laid in bed for days, because I couldn’t even find the energy to stand up.”

Even after two negative tests, Nichols says she’s still feeling the effects.

“Still after like three weeks, I still get out of breath easily. And I can barely walk up stairs without getting out of breath and before it was totally fine. So I’ve started using an inhaler to help with the breathing,” she said.

She wants others to know that being young won’t stop the virus from making people seriously ill.

“I just really want people to be careful,” she said.

Nichols says she doesn’t know exactly how she caught COVID-19, but she works in customer service and thinks she could’ve gotten it from her job.

