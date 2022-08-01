OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – College students who are looking to earn a little extra cash are being asked to help younger students.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is asking Oklahoma college students to join the state’s Math Tutoring Corps.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is recruiting tutors from around the state to provide online tutoring for up to 1,500 7th through 9th-grade students to strengthen their math skills.

“Joining the Math Tutoring Corps gives college students a fantastic pay-it-forward opportunity to help students in their home state learn skills and concepts critical to success in algebra,” Hofmeister said. “I urge students with a strong foundation in math to apply for two reasons – to make a difference in the academic success of kids and to earn extra spending money.”

Tutors enrolled at an Oklahoma college or university who are residents of the state will earn $25 per hour for all training, tutoring, planning, and required meetings.

Tutors work with groups of up to four students in three 50-minute online sessions per week.

College students interested in joining the Math Tutoring Corps can apply on this link by Aug. 10. Additional information is available on the OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps webpage.