Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition holds anti-police brutality protest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Protesters headed to downtown Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon to call for changes in law enforcement.

The Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition held a “No Justice No Peace” Anti-Police Brutality protest on Friday afternoon.

A few hundred protesters started in front of Harkins Theatre in Bricktown and marched to the police station. Organizers say they want to see reform in law enforcement.

Leaders of the group say they are reaching out to local leaders with policy ideas like banning chokeholds and moving money from the police department to areas like education.

Racial Injustice protesters in Oklahoma City

