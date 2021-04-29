Comanche County DA clears Lawton police officer in fatal shooting of armed suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lawton Police Department officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect that occurred in November.

The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office cleared Officer Brandon Becker of any wrongdoing after reviewing the findings from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the fatal shooting, which occurred on Nov. 19, 2020, according to a news release written by Lawton Police Chief James Smith.

Officers traveled to an apartment complex on Nov. 19, after receiving a 911 call about a man kicking in an apartment door.

Officers arrived and found an unclothed female screaming and running from an apartment building, according to the news release.

A man, later identified as Duane Murray, came out of the building, holding a weapon to his head.

“Officers gave numerous commands to Mr. Murray to drop his weapon and place it on the ground,” the news release states.

Murray refused the officers’ orders, walked around the parking lot, confessed to raping a woman and said he wanted them to shoot him, according to the news release.

Officers continued attempting to persuade Murray to drop his weapon and surrender, but he still refused, the news release states.

A Police Department negotiator arrived at the scene and spoke with Murray.

“Refusing commands, Murray began walking towards officers, pointing and stating ‘You, you, you…blast me to death,'” the news release states.

An officer fired a bean bag round at Murray as he continued walking toward officers, defying their commands.

“Murray then pointed his weapon toward the officers. When he did so, Officer Brandon Becker fired his weapon, striking Mr. Murray once, which resulted in his loss of life,” the news release states.

Smith called upon OSBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.