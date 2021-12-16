Comanche County fire burns 135 acres, 2 structures

ELGIN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Comanche County say they have contained a large fire that consumed over 100 acres.

On Dec. 15, the NE 75th Street Fire began near N.E. 75th and N.E. Watts Rd., and it quickly spread north.

Evacuations were advised for residents in the area.

Comanche County Emergency Management say crews from 10 fire departments and seven support agencies were called to the scene.

However, officials say the fire resulted in a loss of 135 acres, two structures, and an unknown amount of personal property damage.

At this point, the NE 75th Street Fire is 100% contained, but crews are still monitoring some locations.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arcing from severed powerlines from broken tree branches during high winds.

Due to the extreme fire conditions this week, Comanche County Emergency Management has had a task force on standby for any fires.