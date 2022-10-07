OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In celebration of the recent release of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, Oklahoma City’s Tower Theatre is hosting a screening of the original Hocus Pocus (1993) with a chance to meet Oklahoma’s own Sanderson Sisters on Oct. 15.

Tower Theatre officials say this free, all-ages event will start with a Sanderson Sisters meet and greet at 7 p.m.

The meet and greet will end at 8 p.m. and the movie will start at 8:05 p.m.

Snacks and drinks will be available throughout the performance by the bar, officials say.

You can RSVP online.