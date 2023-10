NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The 4Warn Storm Team gears up for the annual National Weather Service Festival this weekend in Norman.

The event brings out large crowds to talk about meteorology and severe weather yearly.

Come out and enjoy the fun, Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10-2 p.m. at National Weather Center, 121 David L. Boren Blvd.

Here are some pictures from the 2022 festival.

KFOR’s 4 Warn weather team at National Weather Festival 2022. Image KFOR,

KFOR’s 4 Warn weather team at National Weather Festival 2022. Image KFOR,

KFOR’s 4 Warn weather team at National Weather Festival 2022. Image KFOR,

KFOR’s 4 Warn weather team at National Weather Festival 2022. Image KFOR,

KFOR’s 4 Warn weather team at National Weather Festival 2022. Image KFOR,

KFOR’s 4 Warn weather team at National Weather Festival 2022. Image KFOR,

KFOR’s 4 Warn weather team at National Weather Festival 2022. Image KFOR,

McIntyre Law Chopper4 will also be parked outside The National Weather Center for the event.