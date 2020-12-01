Comfort Dental postpones free dental care day due to COVID-19 pandemic

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As businesses continue to work to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of a popular event that helps those in need say it simply isn’t safe to continue as planned.

Since 1984, Comfort Dental has offered free dental care to those in need on Christmas Eve during its annual ‘Care Day.’

Patients are always served on a first-come, first-served basis and all services are free.

“We provide free dental care to help people. If someone has a bad tooth, hopefully we can make them feel better. For some people, including kids, Care Day might be the only time they see a dentist all year. We’re dentists, so we give away dental services for the holidays,” said Comfort Dental President Dr. Rick Kushner.

However, organizers say their plans had to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the annual ‘Care Day’ has been postponed.

“It is with great regret, yet from an abundance of caution, that we have decided to postpone our annual Care Day. With Covid-19 cases spiking in most communities, we want to ensure the safety of our patients, staff, and doctors. The last 38 years of Care Day have shown us that there are long lines and crowded waiting areas, which we simply cannot have during this challenging time,” a release from the company read.

Offices will remain available for emergency and urgent care throughout the holidays, but the organization says it simply isn’t safe to hold the free event in 2020.

