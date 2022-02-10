OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An ocelot that was born eight-years ago is now coming home.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that 8-year-old Raif, an ocelot, is returning to the Cat Forest.

Raif was born at the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2013 before being moved to Cleveland as part of a breeding program for the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Ocelot Species Survival Plan.

Raif was moved back to OKC in order to be paired with 8-year-old Arieta, who just arrived at the zoo last year.

“We’re so happy to have Raif home at the OKC Zoo where he will hopefully welcome his own offspring and help contribute to the population of this incredible species,” said Tyler Boyd, the Zoo’s curator of carnivores.

Arieta and Raif are getting to know each other by seeing and smelling one another from separate habitats.

Organizers say ocelots are solitary animals, meaning they prefer to live alone and only come together to mate.

Ocelots are medium-sized cats found in the forests and scrublands of Central and South America. Ocelots populations are decreasing because of habitat loss and habitat fragmentation.