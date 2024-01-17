OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Chief Medical Examiner recently dropped a bombshell comment during a routine budget meeting, ahead of a February start of a new session.

Chief Medical Examiner Eric Pfeiffer specifically referred to shallow graves and human remains during the meeting about money:

“I’ll just use plain English and say that Oklahoma is full of shallow graves and clandestine burn pits full of human remains, and our anthropologists cannot keep up,” said Chief Medical Examiner Eric Pfeifer.

Pfeifer said the agency handled the bodies of about 8,200 people in 2023.

While that number was much lower than 2022 according to Pfeifer, the office has struggled with a backlog of cases and delayed reports in the past, in addition to facing a nationwide shortage of staff, including forensic pathologists.

Pfeifer said additional funding and staff are needed for the agency to be effective.

“It straddles criminal justice and public health so our work contributes to both of those missions,” he said during the meeting.

KFOR consulted physician former Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks, who says the comment, while startling, may point to a much bigger problem in the state: missing persons cases.

“I was taken aback by that comment but I think there’s truth into what he’s saying and unfortunately they are identifying a lot of remains in Oklahoma,” said Monks.

“Unfortunately, some of the missing persons, are missing because of foul play [and] it could be kidnapping, it could be murder, that’s why its so important for the medical examiners office to have the tools and resources to help solve these crimes,” he continued.

Monks pointed out that Oklahoma ranks number two in the country for open missing cases, based on data compiled by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).

But according to Pfeifer, there’s good news ahead: the chief examiner said by summer his office could finally be fully staffed.

“I am very happy to say that in July of this year we are hiring six additional docs and for the first time in history [we] will have enough docs to do the caseload as described by standards,” he said.