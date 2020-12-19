Commercial building containing marijuana grow operation destroyed by late night blaze

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a marijuana grow operation fire in Cleveland County.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A commercial building that housed a marijuana grow operation was destroyed by a fire that ignited late Friday night.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the blaze in the 17500 block of South Sunnylane Road, an area in Cleveland County not incorporated by a city.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at a marijuana grow operation in Cleveland County.

Moore firefighters were the first crews to arrive at the scene.

Oklahoma City firefighters also assisted in battling the blaze.

The building could not be salvaged. It was destroyed by the fire, according to Shift Commander Sean Cobb with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Oklahoma City firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a commercial building containing a marijuana grow operation.

Structural damage is estimated at $187,396 and content damage is estimated at $93,697, coming in at a total damage estimate of $281,093, according to Cobb.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Cobb said the marijuana grow operation within the building was a legal commercial operation.