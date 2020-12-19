CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A commercial building that housed a marijuana grow operation was destroyed by a fire that ignited late Friday night.
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the blaze in the 17500 block of South Sunnylane Road, an area in Cleveland County not incorporated by a city.
Moore firefighters were the first crews to arrive at the scene.
Oklahoma City firefighters also assisted in battling the blaze.
The building could not be salvaged. It was destroyed by the fire, according to Shift Commander Sean Cobb with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
Structural damage is estimated at $187,396 and content damage is estimated at $93,697, coming in at a total damage estimate of $281,093, according to Cobb.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Cobb said the marijuana grow operation within the building was a legal commercial operation.
- Should incarcerated Americans get vaccinated first?
- Commercial building containing marijuana grow operation destroyed by late night blaze
- Dr Fauci: ‘I vaccinated Santa Claus myself.’ Says Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nick is ready for Christmas
- New technology detects viruses in the air
- Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’