Commission approves changes to anterless deer, waterfowl hunting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hunters can expect to see some changes this year after the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission approved two resolutions.

Officials say anterless deer bag limits will increase in most zones during muzzleloader and rifle season, but the total combined deer bag limit for each hunter will not change.

All deer taken during muzzleloader and rifle seasons count toward a hunter’s combined season limit of six deer. Antlered deer limits did not change.

The new regulations affect antlerless harvest in all 10 of the state’s antlerless deer management zones. Additionally, the holiday antlerless deer season will increase from 10 to 14 days with the bag limit increasing to two, which are considered bonus deer and do not count toward a hunter’s regular season limit of six deer.

Officials say waterfowl seasons will also be different this year.

Waterfowl seasons will be different this year. The midseason split will be reduced from 12 days to five days, which will allow opening day to fall later on the calendar than usual. Also, Zones 1 and 2 will have the same dates: Nov. 14-29, and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2021. Two youth-only hunting days will occur Nov. 7 and Feb. 6, 2021, but now will also welcome active and veteran military members to hunt those days.