Commissioner of Health: This week’s numbers are accurate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lance Frye, says the recent decrease in COVID-19 case numbers is accurate.

“The COVID-19 case numbers have been significantly lower this week, which prompted us to investigate their validity as well as our reporting systems out of an abundance of caution. After checking with staff and comparing different sources of information, we can report the data is accurate and our case count has been significantly down this week. This is great news for our state, and follows a trend of decreased cases we are seeing broadly nationwide. We are hopeful this trend will continue and are cautiously optimistic. I want to thank Oklahomans for continuing to be vigilant in taking precautions to safeguard yourself and those around you, including wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands. In addition, hospitalizations statewide are trending down, which we know is a much-needed respite for our health care workers on the frontlines. We are also encouraged with our vaccine rollout strategy and implementation and ask Oklahomans to continue to be patient as we get our most at-risk populations vaccinated as quickly as possible. As always, we will continue to monitor our data and state trends with the hope that our cases will continue to decrease and are committed to sharing that information in a timely and transparent manner with all Oklahomans.” Dr. Lance Frye

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows an increase 2,686 cases in 24 hours.

However, while case numbers are down, the death toll continues to increase rapidly.

There were 55 additional deaths caused by the virus Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 3,140.

In all, officials believe there are 32,771 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.