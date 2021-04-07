Commissioners vote to end mask mandate in Oklahoma County buildings

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Visitors to Oklahoma County buildings will no longer be required to wear a mask, following a vote by the Oklahoma County Commissioners.

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma County Commissioners were considering ending the mask mandate on county property.

Before the vote, representatives from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department spoke to commissioners about the dangers of removing restrictions too quickly, especially regarding the new COVID-19 variants that are spreading in the community.

Despite those concerns, commissioners voted 2- 1 to end the mask mandate in county buildings.

Commissioner Carrie Blumert was the only commissioner to vote to keep the mandate in place.

County judges will still be permitted to mandate masks in their individual courtrooms, if they choose to do so.