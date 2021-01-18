Communities celebrating life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. could look a bit different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they have transitioned many of the events to be virtual, but they all share the same message of unity.

In Oklahoma City, the OKC MLK Coalition will hold a virtual event to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In Norman, the city will celebrate with a virtual interfaith breakfast and cleanup of local parks.

In Stillwater, Oklahoma State University is hosting a march with a few brief speeches and songs to set the tone for the day. The first 200 people in attendance will receive water and an ‘I Have a Dream’ face covering.