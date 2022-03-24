COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The community is coming together to support the family of a fallen firefighter who died while battling a wildfire in Comanche County.

Around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire near NE Kings Rd., just west of Lake Ellsworth in Comanche County.

As fire crews attempted to put out the blaze, authorities say 55-year-old April Partridge, a firefighter with Edgewater Park, got separated from her vehicle.

As a result, she died from her injuries.

Now, the community is rallying together to support her family.

The Apache Fire Department, Cyril Fire Department, and Cement Fire Departments will host a fundraiser in Partridge’s honor.

The departments are hosting a benefit breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 at the Apache Warrior Event Center.

Organizers say the breakfast will be by donation only.

If you would like to donate to the family, visit All American Bank and donate to account #60001008943.

They are also accepting donations through Pay Pal or Venmo at aprilsangels2022@gmail.com.

Funeral services for Partridge will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at the McMahon Auditorium, located at 801 NW Ferris in Lawton, Oklahoma.