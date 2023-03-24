OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Funeral services were held on Friday to commemorate fallen hero, Deputy Jeremy McCain.

According to police officials, Deputy McCain crashed into a security gate after working at a basketball game at Oklahoma Christian School, where he worked as a school resource officer.

Deputy McCain was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday, almost a week later, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy McCain had passed.

Funeral services were held at at Crossings Community Church on today where family, co-workers, friends and students gathered to pay respect to a Deputy who held special places in so many hearts.

Funeral services for Dep. Jeremy McCain. Image courtesy OCSO. Funeral services for Dep. Jeremy McCain. Image courtesy OCSO.

The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office showed a heavy presence on behalf of the entire department in attending one of their own’s commemoration.

“Today we lay a brother to rest.” said OSCO on Facebook.