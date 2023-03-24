OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Funeral services were held on Friday to commemorate fallen hero, Deputy Jeremy McCain.
According to police officials, Deputy McCain crashed into a security gate after working at a basketball game at Oklahoma Christian School, where he worked as a school resource officer.
Deputy McCain was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday, almost a week later, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy McCain had passed.
Funeral services were held at at Crossings Community Church on today where family, co-workers, friends and students gathered to pay respect to a Deputy who held special places in so many hearts.
The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office showed a heavy presence on behalf of the entire department in attending one of their own’s commemoration.
“Today we lay a brother to rest.” said OSCO on Facebook.