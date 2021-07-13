Community event hosting free COVID-19 vaccines, grocery giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is hosting a community event to help protect the public from COVID-19.

The Leveaux Foundation is hosting the Oklahoma Community Relief Event on Wednesday, July 14 at the Ice Event Center, located at 1148 N.E. 36th St. in Oklahoma City.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., participants can head to the center to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine and free COVID-19 testing.

Organizers say there will also be a free food grocery giveaway at the event.

For more information, visit the Leveaux Foundation’s website.