Community, faith leaders calling on Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member to resign

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of community and faith leaders are calling on a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to resign after an internal memo was published on a local website.

According to the internal memo obtained by The Frontier, Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Allen McCall allegedly threatened to publicly accuse the executive director of criminal activity if he didn’t try to suppress death row inmates from seeking commutation.

“In early June, he sent a series of emails to Director Bickley, threatening to accuse him of criminal activity unless he sought another opinion from the state attorney general,” The Frontier senior staff writer Ben Felder told KFOR.

This coming after the executive director asked both an attorney for the governor and the Pardon and Parole Board’s attorney if death row inmates, like Julius Jones, are eligible for commutation.

Both concurring death row inmates were indeed eligible.

“That decision did not sit well with one of the parole board members. Allen McCall, who’s a former judge, disagreed with the decision,” Felder said.

The Frontier obtained a copy of an internal memo that included a June 5th email from McCall to Executive Director Steve Bickley, saying in part, “I will move for your immediate termination on Monday and request that I be allowed to appear before the multi-county grand jury to present what I believe is evidence of multiple violations of Oklahoma law by you and others.”

The Oklahoma NAACP released a statement to KFOR, saying in part, “Judge C. Allen McCall’s recent threatening statements and unspecified accusations of criminal activity towards his own colleague… are outrageous and should be alarming for all Oklahomans. We call for his immediate resignation from the Pardon and Parole Board, as he is unfit to continue serving the people in this capacity.”

Recently, over 200 Oklahoma organizations, businesses, faith and community leaders have signed a petition to call for McCall to resign from the Pardon and Parole Board.

KFOR contacted both McCall and Bickley for comment. So far, we have yet to hear back.

Click here for The Frontier’s full story.

