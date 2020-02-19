Community fed up with construction after Mustang school bus gets stuck entering neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One metro community is fed up with an ongoing construction project that has recently been creating an issue for school buses trying to enter and exit the neighborhoods.

According to the residents that live near SW 29th and Morgan Rd. in the Walden Creek and Walden Estates neighborhoods, ongoing Morgan Rd. construction is starting to cause real issues for school buses and emergency vehicles.

They say Tuesday was the second time a Mustang Public Schools bus ended up stuck at the entrance to Walden Creek and had to be pulled out by construction crews.

This is due to a steep makeshift ditch the neighborhood is using as an entrance road.

They claim the city told them the project, which allegedly started back in November, would be completed by Christmas.

News 4 called the city of Oklahoma City for an updated timeline on the project and we were told the project is part of a 2007 Bond Issue and is widening Morgan Road between SW 44th and SW 29th. Officials say they are also making intersection improvements at SW 29th and Morgan Road. They anticipate the project to be completed next month.