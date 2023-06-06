CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, officials in Chickasha are hosting a hiring event.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is hosting a ‘Veterans/Community Hiring Event’ in Chickasha.

The hiring event will be held on June 9, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chickasha Public Library, located at 527 W. Iowa Ave. in Chickasha.

Organizers say employers who are attending the hiring event include Amazon, the City of Chickasha, Love’s, Express Employment, and American Tissue.

The first hour-and-a-half is allotted for veterans. The event will open to the public at 1:30 p.m.

During the event, participants can meet with employers one-on-one.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed ready to interview, with copies of their resumes.