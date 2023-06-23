GUTHRIE, Ok (KFOR) – The BG 10 Foundation is hosting a benefit concert on Saturday, June 24 in Guthrie, in honor of Brexten Green who died on July 2, 2022 in a cliff-diving accident.

Brexten was a former football player at Cashion High School.

Saturday night’s concert includes singers Kylie Morgan, Jay Allen, and Cam Allen.

All sales will benefit the BG 10 Foundation which helps support scholarships for local students and organizations in the community.

The concert will be at the Rustic Rose Barn in Guthrie and the doors open at 5pm. Cam Allen will perform first at 7:45pm.

Brexten Green and his parents, Courtesy: LaMae Green

For details on ticket pricing and learn more about Brexten’s story, visit the foundation’s website.