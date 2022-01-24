Community in shock after sudden death of Deer Creek baseball player

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Deer Creek High School baseball standout and Oklahoma State commit, Nathan Rogalski died Sunday after being hospitalized with bacterial meningitis just days before.

“I don’t even know how to feel right now. I just kind of feel like it’s not real,” said Cade Covalt, a good friend of Rogalski.

According to Covalt, after recovering from a flu-like sickness, 17-year-old Rogalski was on his way to a baseball tournament in Houston on Wednesday, Jan. 19, when he was struck with an unbearable headache.

“He just felt like his head was going to pop,” said Covalt. “So, he tried to sleep but he couldn’t sleep. He got super cold in the night. He came home and started throwing up blood. It was not good.”

Rogalski was taken to an urgent care, then to OU Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital where he’d spend the last few days of his life.

The cause of death was bacterial meningitis. Rogalski’s mother told KFOR her son was inoculated with the meningitis vaccine.

“I’m more mad than anything, but I don’t know like who or what to be mad at,” said Aubren Aguilar, another friend of Rogalski’s. “I’m definitely sad… He was just such a big part of me.”







Photos courtesy of Covalt and Aguilar

The Deer Creek baseball star had a bright future ahead of him, committing to play baseball at OSU in 2023.

Josh Holliday, who would’ve been Rogalski’s future coach posted a statement on social media saying:

“We are heartbroken. Nate was a talented kid with a great personality – his excitement for life, his love for the game, and his personal talents made him a special young man, and we were excited about his future here at Oklahoma State. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this most difficult time. Nate will always be part of our Cowboy Baseball family. “ Josh Holliday

Deer Creek Schools also reacted to the news saying:

“The Deer Creek school community is deeply saddened by the passing of Nate Rogalski, a Deer Creek High School student. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Nate’s family and friends. Deer Creek’s Health & Wellness staff will be available to our students and staff members for as long as needed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rogalski family.” Deer Creek School District

A GoFundMe has been set up for Nathan Rogalski’s family.