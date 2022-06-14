OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro community members have the opportunity to say thanks to first responders for all their hard work saving lives and protecting community members.

A First Responders Appreciation Day celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Penn Square Mall.

Residents are invited to meet, greet and thank members from the national guard, police, fire, emergency responders, highway patrol and other first response agencies that serve the Greater Oklahoma City metro area.

The free, family-friendly event will feature vehicle tours in the mall’s south parking lot, as well as kids activities, photo opportunities, dunk tank, inflatable entertainment and more.