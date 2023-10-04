OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You’re invited to join the fight against Alzheimer’s at Oklahoma City’s 2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Walk is planned for Saturday, October 28, at Scissortail Park. The event begins at 8:30 a.m., while the opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. followed by the Walk.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Sandi Pellow, Executive Director for the Oklahoma Chapter. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

The event also honors those affected by the disease with the Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent each person’s connection to Alzheimer’s.

Officials say the Oklahoma City Walk will also include entertainment like OKC’s Senior Follies, the Brave Amigos, local drumlines and cheer groups, and more.

“More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Oklahoma alone, there are more than 70,000 people living with the disease and 135,000 caregivers.” said the Alzheimer’s Association.

To learn more or register for the Walk, visit alz.org/walk.