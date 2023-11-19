OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Hundreds of families will be enjoying their turkey this Thanksgiving thanks to nearly 50 volunteers who worked to pass out free turkeys on Sunday.

Corey Sutter and Pastor Azor Barnes were sitting in Sutter’s barbershop when they decided to give back to the community.

“I know what it’s like not to have, you know, there was many times I went to sleep hungry,” said Sutter.

“I just know that it’s a great help when somebody else cares,” said Barnes.

Sutter and Barnes raised $11,000 and were able to give out almost 600 turkeys.

“Just to see the smile on the faces and some of the kids just grabbing the turkeys in the car, it’s worth it,” said Barnes.

Robert Flores grew up in Oklahoma City’s Southside neighborhood and said he is working hard to make ends meet.

“I just got out of prison, so it’s going to help me out a lot. Instead of having to spend, I can spend more money on Christmas presents,” said Flores.

This is the second year Sutter and Barnes have hosted a turkey drive, serving as a powerful influence to those up and coming.

“I’m kind of a barber trying to come up myself, so I try to come and support,” said Ariya Smithers. “It’s really inspiring because I want to be able to do something just the same.”

Volunteers at the event stressed how important it was to serve those who’ve faced financial barriers or those might be celebrating the holiday alone.

A feeling Sophia Mckee said she knows all too well.

“Sometimes I’ve experienced times of Thanksgiving where I didn’t get to have a meal because we didn’t have any money to get a turkey,” said Mckee.

Mckee is just one out of hundreds now ready to enjoy her thanksgiving.

“I’m going to go home and I’m gonna write down my stuff I need for the brine and get my smoker ready,” said Mckee.