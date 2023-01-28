OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma community leaders are preparing a community forum in the wake of the murder of Tyre Nichols for individuals seeking to express themselves directly to leadership in the metro area.

The event will take place Sunday evening from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Tower Theatre and will include local leaders, pastors and artists.

Tyre Nichols‘ brutal beating was released on video to the public on Friday, after charges were filed against five Memphis officers in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The footage shows the Black officers brutally beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault.

Cities across the country are now bracing for demonstrations while the public is demanding answers and seeking solutions.