OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local resident was injured when a house in central Oklahoma City caught on fire after midnight Saturday.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to the 600 block of NW 24th Street, near NW 23rd and North Walker Avenue, at around 12:45 a.m.

A house on fire in central Oklahoma City.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the front of the home was badly burned, a Fire Department official said.

The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.