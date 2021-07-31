Community members help search for missing Caddo County woman who recently had brain surgery

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue Team organized a search for 55-year-old Dawn Sherrill.

Dawn Sherrill

Family, friends and community members met at Anadarko First Baptist Church.

Sherrill recently had brain surgery and may not have known where she was going.

She was last seen at 23055 County Road 1377, at around 6 p.m. on July 21, wearing tan Capri pants, gray shoes and a grey scrub shirt that says “Anadarko Vet.”

Sherrill was driving a dark red Ford F-150 with a black tailgate and Oklahoma license plate ‘DLN579.’

Her son, Dylan Sherrill, says he’s thankful for the support.

Caddo County authorities need help finding Dawn Sherrill.

“It’s overwhelming. I’ve just been crying all morning already. Everybody going out means a lot to me; it means that she was really was loved by everybody. People do really want to help me find her,” he said.

Volunteers were eager to help.

“She needs to be found. She’s a very important lady,” Christy Ferrell said. “The weather’s been really hot, and who knows what state of mind she’s in. It’s really scary and [we’re] not giving up.”

Search crews looked within grid squares in a 50 miles radius using a GPS app to track their progress.

“What that allows us to do then is put each and every of the searcher’s information on a master map, and that allows us to see either what has been missed or maybe has been doubled over,” Bob Solomon with Oklahoma City Metro Search and Rescue said.

Dawn and her family.

Dylan is hoping to get his mother safely home.

“I don’t know how to do this without her. She’s the person I call when I’m scared or when I don’t know the answer to [a problem] or I just need to talk to, and I haven’t been able to call her to help me through this,” he said.

If you see Sherrill or have any information on her whereabouts, immediately call the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 247-6666.