Community members raising money to celebrate championship-winning Norman Lady Tigers after racist language used against them

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Community members are banding together to raise money to provide the Norman High School Lady Tigers a celebratory lunch after a game announcer was caught on a hot mic using racist language against the team, which went on to win a State Basketball Championship.

A GoFundMe was created to raise $6,000 for the team, and $4,620 has been raised as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The money will be used to provide each player a gift basket as well as a catered lunch for the entire team. All remaining funds will go directly to the team, according to the GoFundMe page.

The organizer of the GoFundMe page aims to “shower the team with love and positivity” after game announcer Matt Rowan was heard using racist language against the team. Rowan used the racist language last Thursday as the Lady Tigers kneeled in support of ending racial injustices in the United States, an act of peaceful protest many athletes have taken against police brutality.

Rowan owns Tahlequa-based sports streaming platform OSPN, which was contracted by the company NFHS to provide announcing for Thursday’s game between Norman and Midwest City.

The Lady Tigers won that game and went on to win the OSSAA Class 6A Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday with a final score of 48-37 over Bixby.

The Norman High School Lady Tigers celebrate after winning the OSSAA Class 6A Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Photo credit: Norman Public Schools.

School administrators across the area were swift in denouncing Rowan’s racist language.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers. This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students,” said Dr. Nick Migliorino, Superintendent of Norman Public Schools, in a statement. “We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff. It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”

Norman Mayor Breea Clark expressed her outrage on Twitter.

“I am livid and absolutely disgusted about the racist and hateful comments directed towards the young women on the Norman High School basketball team by a game announcer in the live broadcast of last night’s game,” Clark said. “These young athletes were simply expressing themselves as hundreds of professional athletes around the nation have done, and no one, let alone a child, deserves to experience this kind of racist and toxic behavior. The announcer could’ve stopped with declaring he hoped our team would lose, but instead he went further and decided to use profanity and racist slurs about our children.”

NFHS representatives issued a statement Friday, apologizing for what transpired and saying that the company “immediately cut ties” with Rowan’s company.

However, administrators from Norman Public Schools, Moore Public Schools and El Reno Public Schools already announced they would be using services other than NFHS to broadcast games.

Rowan also issued a statement of apology, but said he used racist language because he was disoriented from his blood sugar spiking. He said he has Type 1 Diabetes.

“I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered,” Rowan said in the statement.