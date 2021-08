Image by Gloria Kaye from Pixabay

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Community members will give one another a little extra help today, Saturday, Aug. 14, during the Mutual Aid Fair in Norman.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today at 125 Vicksburg Ave.

Free giveaways include groceries, school supplies and hygiene products.

The event will also feature a community resource booth, clothing swap, voter registration and bicycle repair station.