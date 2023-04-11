SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Around two dozen Shawnee community members gathered Monday night to pray after a man was shot and killed late last week.

“I am heartbroken. I am,” said Shirley Campbell, who owns property near where the killing happened. “I can hardly even sleep… We are in shock, we just can’t believe that this happened.”

According to the Shawnee Police Department, the victim, Terry Bryan, and Nathan Kadayso got into some sort of argument around 2p.m. on April 7.

“The two gentlemen got into a fight and one of them shot the other one,” said Corporal Vivian Lozano, with the Shawnee Police Department.

Lozano told KFOR that the two men were living in a house in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Ave. together. It’s not clear what the fight was about.

“A lot of people, a lot of traffic in and out, a lot of things going on,” explained Campbell when asked about the home.

According to the police report, Bryan was shot once in the chest and another time near his ribs. He died at the scene.

After allegedly pulling the trigger, Kadayso ran off. However, he was tracked down within a half an hour.

“The officers located him a couple of blocks down and they interviewed him,” said Lozano.

Kadayso is now booked in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a first-degree murder complaint.