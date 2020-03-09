Community partners gather to give youth in crisis a safe place for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - "We provide a safe place for all youth who are experiencing any kind of distress or crisis," Norman Markland, Safe Place Coordinator at Pivot, said.

Black and yellow signs will be at all Oklahoma City libraries, fire departments and OnCue stores around the metro.

The goal to make those under 18 aware they can find safe refuge here when they need help fast.

“They can go into any OnCue location and that OnCue staff will be trained to literally provide a safe place. What it looks like is a youth will be escorted to a back room to get food and comfort," Markland said.

"Just the fact our fire stations are strategically located throughout the city and dispersed through this big city of ours, it makes it a good place to utilize of this nature," Public Information Officer for Oklahoma City Fire Department Benny Fulkerson said.

Youth who may experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse at home.

Safe Place started in the early 80s and has served around 12,000 youth a year nationwide.

It hit a lag for a while but is now ramping back up with the nonprofit organization Pivot as the lead.

Once the youth gets connected with a Pivot representative, they can assess short term or long term care for that youth whether it's a living situation or just basic necessities.

"Also providing youth support as they transition through high school with things like ID cards, food, clothing," Markland said.

Community members providing a safe place to those who might feel helpless.

SISU Youth Services is also a designated “safe place” in northwest Oklahoma City.

If you are a youth and need immediate help text the word "safe" to 4HELP (44357).

You can find more information on National Safe Place here.