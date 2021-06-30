Community pools open in time for Fourth of July

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to cool off from the summer heat, you will have a couple of new options later this week.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say the Woodson and Northeast community swimming pools will open on Friday, July 2.

Oklahoma City Parks is operating the Earlywine Family Aquatic Center and Woodson Community Pool on even-numbered dates.

The Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center and Northeast Community Pool are open on odd-numbered dates.

Officials say the odd-even schedule is necessary due to a severe lifeguard shortage.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

