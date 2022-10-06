OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the community mourns the loss of an Oklahoma City police officer, family and friends are preparing to gather to say goodbye.

Late last month, dispatchers received a call about a head-on crash along I-44 and S.W. 29th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one of the drivers involved was an Oklahoma City police officer.

“The officer was off-duty in a personal vehicle, just leaving work when the accident happened,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Meagan Burke. Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department identified the officer as 31-year-old Sgt. Meagan Burke.

Authorities say Burke was hit head-on when a driver heading the opposite direction swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and hit Burke’s vehicle head-on.

Sgt. Burke has been a police officer in Oklahoma City since May of 2016.

A celebration of life for Sgt. Burke will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at Southern Hills Baptist Church.