CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – As the war continues to rage in Ukraine, a local community is coming together to support the Ukrainian people.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, the community is invited to a multiple church and organization garage sale at Choctaw Road Baptist Church, located at 14971 E. Reno Ave. in Choctaw.

Organizers say they will be selling donated items to raise money for Back 40 Ministries, which is working to help Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

The garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.